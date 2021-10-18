Game Of Thrones has a special place in all our heart either for it mind-blowing storylines, characters, action or more. While most of the unions on the show were purely for political gains, one couple fans were rooting for since the start was Joe Dempsie aka Gendry – the illegitimate child of House Baratheon and Arya Stark – the second daughter of House Stark.

Advertisement

While the two began their journey as friends in the first season, they ultimately have s*x in the finale season. While fans were happy they got to see something they wanted here, did you know the actors – especially Joe, wasn’t comfortable with it? Well, read on to know what he once said.

Advertisement

During a past interview with The Independent, Joe Dempsie aka Game Of Thrones’ Gendry admitted he found doing the scene an odd transition. He said, “It was an odd transition purely because I’d seen Maisie grow up. I’d met her when she was a child and, during the course of the first three seasons, it was something I was asked regularly because the books suggest there’s a possible romance. It always made me slightly uncomfortable.”

In the same conversation, Joe Dempsie also added that he was often asked questions about this possible romance. To this, Game Of Thrones’ Gendry said, “I know we were recreating fantasy, but we as actors have to make it very much in reality, and they were asking me to comment on whether I – at the time, a 25-year-old man – would like my character to hook up with a 14-year-old.” The actor, who played Robert Baratheon’s illegitimate child on the show, also added, “I always avoided answering the questions. But it was something I then had to think about.”

Dempsie, in the same conversation, also spoke about his and Maisie Williams’ reunion seasons later and doing a s*x scene with her. The Game Of Thrones actor returned in the final season after appearing last in Season 3. While talking about doing a s*x scene with Williams at that time. Joe said it was “absolutely fine” as she was 22 years old. The actor stated, “When we were doing season eight, Maisie was a grown woman. Also, putting that initial discomfort to the side, I didn’t wanna patronise her.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such trivia about Game Of Thrones.

Must Read: Blake Lively Makes A Hilarious Roast Out Of Ryan Reynolds Taking Sabbatical From Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube