Game of Thrones is without a doubt one of the most-loved shows to have been made in recent times. Besides giving us top performances and memorable characters, this fantasy period drama also brought together characters from other shows and films. While we saw several Harry Potter stars in GOT, did you know one Thrones actor was part of Sex Education 3?

Well, this is true. An actor who played a child character (then a teenage/young adult in the series finale) in the fantasy show rocked a hot bod in the recently released season of Netflix’s Sex Education.

Wondering who we are talking about? Well, it’s British-Brazilian actor Lino Facioli. Facioli played the pale and sickly son of Lord Jon Arryn by his wife, Lysa of House Tully’s son Robin Arryn in Game of Thrones. While he was lovingly called ‘sweet Robin’ by his mother, the then young lad carried several titles on the fantasy show, including Lord of the Eyrie, the head of House Arryn, the Warden of the East and Defender of the Vale.

Even though we didn’t see much of Game of Thrones’ Robin Arryn in the later seasons – he did feature in the finale season – we have now got a look at a much more mature and hotter Lino Facioli. Those of you who have watched Sex Education 3 may we knowing why we used those particular adjectives to describe. In the latest season of Sex Education, Lino Facioli plays Moordale High student Dex Thompson – a brainy teen who competes in the school quiz team alongside Maeve Wiley. While we saw hit setting the temperature soaring in season 3, we are sure he will reappear in season four too.

Seeing his hot bod, viewers have been finding it difficult to process that it’s the same person who played little Robin. Some even took to social media and commented on it with one writing, “Excuse me is he ROBIN ARRYN from GAME OF THRONES?” Another wrote, “WHY THEY GOT MY BOY ROBIN ARRYN IN SEX EDUCATION HELP” A third even added, “Robin Arryn got his bootyass out in sex education season 3”

Excuse me is he ROBIN ARRYN from GAME OF THRONES? https://t.co/Z7zxiw8qPq pic.twitter.com/MDMopKURF6 — Mori Mori Chan 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nitinha_Mendes) September 19, 2021

WHY THEY GOT MY BOY ROBIN ARRYN IN SEX EDUCATION HELP pic.twitter.com/FCbBt9NIai — chanel (@starkdanys) September 17, 2021

Robin Arryn got his bootyass out in sex education season 3 — Mega Doodoo (@cataquacks) September 21, 2021

Did you recognize Game of Thrones’ Robin Arryn in Sex Education 3? Let us know in the comments.

