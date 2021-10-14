John Oliver took a jab at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one of the recent episodes of his talk show ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Marvel has produced some of the best and highest-grossing films of all time, like Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and many more.

Not only that but several Hollywood A-listers, like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Angelina Jolie, Tom Holland from Tinseltown, are also associated with the studios.

Being such a vast universe, there are many people who are involved in the process of making one MCU film. While the timeline, which is divided into different phases, has been built intricately. However, there are always some people who like to criticise the franchise, like John Oliver.

Regardless of the MCU dominating the box office, John Oliver talked about the internet misinformation and pointed out how a few small changes on a meme can help misinformation spread on social media apps like Facebook and WhatsApp.

It is then when he jokingly said, “All it takes is a few superficial labels and style choices to convince people that something with no real substance is actually meaningful and good. Or as it is known in America – The Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

He also said “Grow up” to the audience, quickly started to moan and booed the host. However, there was a mixed reaction from people on social media. One user wrote, “I know John Oliver did not just Diss the MCU. I love you, John. But baby, you were in one of the worst Disney live action remakes out here. I don’t think you have the authority to say the MCU is something with no substance with tacky superficial labels to make it look good.”

Fuck you John Oliver, that dig at the MCU was unwarranted, it got me good tho😂 — Pablo Villasenor (@PabloV923) October 11, 2021

This is horrifying, but John Oliver's 100% accurate description of the MCU was hilarious. https://t.co/5hqn7HgYg6 — S.M. Pollard (@SM_Pollard) October 11, 2021

Regardless of what John Oliver thinks of the MCU, the Studio has released or is about to release a series of great content during Phase 4, like Loki, Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and WandaVison.

