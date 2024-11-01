Ciaran Hinds, who rocked it as Mance Rayder in Game of Thrones, isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on the show’s notorious sex scenes. In a recent chat, he dropped a truth bomb: he was “rather put off by the amount of sexuality that was going on.” For him, those steamy moments overshadowed the real political drama that made the series a fan fave. Sex sells, right?

Hinds gets that it’s all part of the HBO game—after all, they know what keeps viewers tuning in. But it’s refreshing to hear a seasoned actor call it out. It’s almost like saying, “Hey, can we get back to the throne games and less of the bedroom games?”

He didn’t stop there, though. Hinds dove into the growing trend of intimacy coordinators on set—those pros who help actors feel comfy during the steamy scenes. He said it’s odd for him since he didn’t grow up in that world. “I didn’t come from that generation,” he confessed. In his day, actors just talked it out, figuring out how to create the magic together. “It’s about how we tell the story together,” he said, channeling some old-school severe vibes.

But here’s where it gets interesting: his daughter, Aoife, also an actor, offered a fresh take. She told him that intimacy coordinators are great because they let actors put their emotions aside and focus on the performance. “It became not quite balletic, but not your libido,” she quipped. It sounds like they can create a chill vibe that allows actors to keep it professional without the extra stress.

And Hinds isn’t alone in this conversation. Another Game of Thrones alum, Sean Bean, stirred the pot when he said intimacy coordinators “spoil the spontaneity” of those steamy scenes. Cue the backlash! But not all actors are on that train. Stars like Rachel Zegler, Lena Hall, and Jameela Jamil stepped up to defend the role of intimacy coordinators, emphasizing that they’re all about making things safer and more comfortable on set.

Toni Collette also weighed in, revealing she’s asked intimacy coordinators to step aside because they sometimes made her feel more anxious. “It just felt like those people who were brought in to make me feel more at ease were making me feel more anxious,” she shared.

As the entertainment industry evolves, this discussion is crucial, navigating the balance between authentic storytelling and ensuring actors’ comfort. Hinds’ insights remind us that while sex scenes might grab attention, the heart of a show—like Game of Thrones—lies in its intricate political machinations. And in an age where emotional safety is paramount, intimacy coordinators may be here to stay, helping forge new paths in storytelling while ensuring everyone feels at ease.

