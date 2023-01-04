The makers of Game Of Thrones released its season finale in 2019, which opened to mixed reactions. The show, which was on the top and ruling the TRP charts for seven years, left fans disappointed with its last season. GoT broke viewing records and scored many awards at almost every award show. However, things went downhill when fans expressed their disappointment over season 8 so much so that the diehard fans even signed a petition to remake the last season.

The show is a period fictional drama based on George R. R. Martin’s book. While fans had high hopes for its conclusion season, they felt broken after the release of a season finale.

Now in his latest interview a Game Of Thrones actor revealed that he anticipated the season 8 finale’s fate adding that he knew it during the shoot of the season only. He went on to add that people were going to be annoyed by the last season. During his latest interview with PopSugar GoT star Jacob Anderson said, “I remember when I first got the scripts for that final season, I was like, ‘There’s something kind of punk about this season. It feels risky. And I feel like it was kind of fun. I enjoyed it and it was fun to make. It was full on, but it was fun to make.”

“We were filming for 11 months in the snow and there were thousands and thousands of people worked so hard on [the final season]. And then for it to just, when it came out for people to just straight up be like, ‘You need to remake this. This is terrible. This is the worst thing ever.’ It was a little bit sad. But to be honest, I expected people to not like it, even though I liked it. I thought people were going to be annoyed by things,” said the Game Of Thrones Actor.

Game Of Thrones enjoyed a loyal fan base who dedicatedly watched the show on HBO. However, season 8 received massive backlash owing to it boring plot and unsatisfied conclusion.

