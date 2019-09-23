From Roadies To Bigg Boss: These Contestants Know How To Keep On Kicking & Ticking

From being commoners to winning millions of hearts in the Bigg Boss house, the journey to fame is arduous. However, there are a few who have cranked it up and are worth a whistle. They started their journey to fame with MTV roadies and made it through the most admired reality show – Bigg Boss.

While it had been difficult for some of them to withstand their fame for a long duration, others managed to bag the trophy and come across as probable stars in the making. Let’s go down the memory lane and remember some of the contestants who have made their mark in the television industry-

Prince Narula

Having gained recognition with Roadies S12 where he came out as an undisputed winner, Prince Narula has always managed to impress the audience with his never bowing down the spirit. He then went on to Splitsvilla 8 where his strong winning streak was again brought into the limelight. Interestingly, he entered Bigg Boss 9 which was his third reality show and made a hat trick by winning again. He recently married the gorgeous Yuvika Chaudhary.

Priyank Sharma

Not only has Priyank Sharma caught fire in Roadies but also caused a lot of frenzy, especially amongst the females all across the country with his cute avatar in Splitsvilla X. Another show where he hogged all the limelight was Bigg Boss Season 11. While there was a lot of buzz about him starring in the movie Student Of The Year 2, the handsome hunk has done a great job in his digital debut Puncch Beat, streaming on ALT Balaji.

With a belief in the philosophy of using time as a tool and not as a couch, the young lad was recently seen flaunting a Helix Gusto Band by Timex India and finds it to be the most reliable watch for tracking daily activities. It can be purchased from Timex India website and is available in three different colours. He was also noticed challenging the popular actress Adah Sharma to show her #HustleWithTimex.

Bani J

Known for her fearless attitude, Bani J was literally unstoppable after Roadies. She was a runner up of Roadies season 4 and has hosted a number of shows for MTV. Her striking tattoos and edgy looks made her the centre of attraction. Next, she was seen in Bigg Boss Season 10 where she ended up being one of the finalists. Known for being the strongest female Roadies contestant ever, she has also featured in songs such as Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Suroor.

All of these contestants took the Bigg House by storm and their journey is admired by one and all. Let’s wait and watch how many new stars emerge the next season.

