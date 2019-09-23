Urvashi Rautela Drops An Emotional Comment As Rumoured BF Hardik Pandya Posts A Throwback Picture

Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya were a hot topic of discussion when the rumours about them dating each other surfaced online. The couple was spotted together by the paparazzi many times as well. However, the two lovebirds never confirmed this relationship. When asked about her equation with Hardik, she denied the news of them being together. She urged the media not to spread such rumours as she has a family to answer to.

But once again, Urvashi Rautela is headlining the news and the reason is obviously is Hardik Pandya. A few days ago, the all-rounder cricketer posted a throwback picture of himself. He captioned it as, “#majorthrowback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much It’s been an amazing journey so far Hell yes I love this sport! #love #positivity #dreamsdocometrue”

Soon after he put up his post, Urvashi dropped an emotional comment on the post. Urvashi wrote, “Respect Even I used to travel in trains for basketball.” In the picture, a young Hardik can be seen standing on a truck. Through his caption, Hardik revealed that he used to travel to his cricket practice like this during his younger times. Check out Urvashi’s comment right here:

It was earlier reported that Urvashi met Pandya at a party in 2018, and the duo hit it off immediately. Urvashi angrily reacted to a Youtube video that claimed she asked help from her ‘ex-boyfriend’ Hardil Pandya, She said, “I would humbly request respective media channels on @youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me.”

Workwise, Rautela will next be seen in Anil Kapoor-starrer Pagalpanti, which is a romantic comedy directed by Aneez Bazmi. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

