Chunky Pandey Opens Up About Having No Work & Depression

Actor Chunky Pandey was at the top of his game in the 80’ and 90’s; but then a sudden dip in his career had left him struggling to get even smaller roles. And now; with the second innings of his career that began with the Housefull series where he essay’s the iconic Aakhri Pasta.

Chunky, who is gaining rave reviews for his character in Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam has revealed, “In 1993 after giving a blockbuster Aankhen, I had no work. I was sitting at home for a year. I only had one film titled Teesra Kaun? That’s when I got the opportunity to work in Bangladesh and my first film was a super hit. I worked there for three-four years. After marriage, my wife told me, ‘Bollywood is my actual identity’. When I came back to Hindi cinema, I realized a generation had forgotten me completely. I had to start struggling. I would meet people, ask for work and luckily I got it”

Chunky further said that after tasting stardom it is very difficult for an actor to sit at home. “You get into depression when you are sitting at home and have no work, especially after being at the top of your game… where you have seen the highs and people were chasing you.”

The actor who thanks filmmakers like Harry Baweja, Sajid Nadiadwala and Subhash Ghai for resurrecting his career, Chunky believes an actor should be thick skinned and shameless. “Then there was no looking back. I believe an actor should be shameless. I am a thick skull.”

Chunky who reached great heights for his impeccable comic timing has now made a niche for himself as a villain after playing grey characters in films Begum Jaan and Saaho. Speaking about the change of choices, Chunky said, “I wish I had done this earlier. A hero is very boring. He has to do all the good things…while a villain can do everything. Since childhood, I have always rooted for the villains. I would wish the villain beat the hero and get away with everything.”

The actor is now gearing up for the release of Saif Ali Khan-Tabu starrer Jawani Jaaneman among other projects that he has signed.

