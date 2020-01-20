From Mirzapur 2 To The Family Man 2, Amazon Prime To Have 14 Shows In Its 2020 Lineup & We Can’t Keep Calm

It was last week when Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos flew down to India and sat down to interact with the actors and filmmakers some of whom have been a part of the Amazon family. The head honcho had then announced the 2020 release slate of the streaming giant that included some fresh shows and also new seasons of already running shows like Mirzapur 2 and Inside Edge 3.

Today Amazon Prime Video released a special video announcing the 14 shows to come up this year. The video was a glimpse into the interesting universes that the platform has promised to take us in 2020. While the list includes Mirzapur 2 and gave a glimpse of the second season, what we could not ignore was that Gully Boy fame Vijay Varma has joined the cast of the show. In a similar way the trailer teases us with all the upcoming shows.

The giant has just announced 2 new shows and unveiled the first glimpses of 5 others which were announced earlier.

Below is the list of 14 shows that will release this year:

New:

The Forgotten Army

The Last Hour

Bandish Bandits

Dilli

Paatal Lok

Gormint

Sons OF Soil

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Revived:

Mirzapur 2

Four More Shots Season 2

Breathe 2

The Family Man 2

Inside Edge 3

Comicstaan (Tamil)

Which of these are you most excited about, let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!