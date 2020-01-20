Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Records Best 2nd Weekend Of Last 12 Months, Even Kabir Singh Falls Short

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan led Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is on fire at the Box Office. After an amazing 1st week, the film did phenomenally well in the 2nd weekend and recorded the best second weekend of the last 12 months.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior collected 48.54 crores in the 2nd weekend which was a limited drop from its 1st weekend. With a business like this, the film crossed the 2nd weekend business of Kabir Singh which collected 47.15 crores last year and went on to become 2nd highest grosser of 2019.

Interestingly, Kabir Singh had a much better opening compared to the Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan led film and had a phenomenal trending as well. But the way Tanhaji is trending in its 2nd week even Kabir Singh has fallen short.

The 10-day total business of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is 167.45 crores and the film is likely to cross the 200 crores mark by third weekend. Have a look at Top 5 weekends of the last 12 months:

1) Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 48.54 crores

2) Kabir Singh: 47.15 crores

3) Mission Mangal: 36.45 crores

4) Good Newwz: 34.2 crores

5) War: 33.3 crores

URI – The Surgical Strike which released in the same period last year did a business of 38.22 crores. We haven’t included the film’s name in the table above because it has been more than 12 months since its release.

