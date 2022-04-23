We all have our favourite characters in Friends. While we all loved Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing’s comic timing, we can’t ignore the fact that Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay was equally good and could laugh at her own jokes with a straight face in the show. Today, we bring you an old deleted video from the show where Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel calls everyone to see her daughter Emma crawl for the first time and it’s Phoebe’s reaction that’s winning the hearts on the internet. Scroll below to watch the video.

Advertisement

The video starts with Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani shaving his face when Rachel comes to call him to see Emma crawling for the first time. Soon after, she calls Courteney Cox aka Monica and Chandler to see the same and everyone cheers for Emma and waits for her to take the first steps.

Advertisement

Later, Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe also joins the bandwagon and her reaction to Emma crawling is nothing but priceless. While everyone was patiently waiting for the little kid to crawl, Phoebe holds a pan and asks, “Who’s painting us?” leaving everyone in splits. Ugh, we really miss Friends!

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 (@friends.1994_forever)

Haha! This Friends’ deleted video indeed made our day.

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “The way joey looks around to check after pheobe asks the question😂😂” Another user commented, “Please put more of Netflix deleted” A third user commented, “OG friends fans know it’s not deleted, just cut from television and Netflix. Go for dvd extended editions!! Y’all are missing so much 😭😭” A fourth user commented, “Ok that killed me 😂.”

What are your thoughts on Friends’ deleted scene? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Bridgerton Garners A Huge Viewership Of 2.5 Million Minutes+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube