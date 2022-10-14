After a two years of wait, the much-awaited Amazon Original Four More Shots Please is back with this third season. All set to stream on the service from October 21st, the Emmy-nominated series will once again take the viewers up close and personal with the girls who are navigating the storms of their lives with sass. While fans eagerly wait to see the girls back in action, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes moment where they jumped into a freezing lake to get the perfect shot.

Sharing the incident, Maanvi, who plays Siddhi in the show, said, “When we were shooting in Italy, we had to shoot a lake scene, and it was freezing cold. The water was so cold that our director Joyeeta (Patpati) asked us to skip it. But, Bani was prepared to do it, leaving Joyeeta surprised. That pumped us up and Sayani and I too decided to go for it.”

Revealing how she convinced them to live this once-in-a-lifetime moment. “I was like I got you guys, you have my back, don’t worry. But then, something unexpected happened. The scene was shot in a single take, as it was the last shot of our outdoor schedule. I was hyping everyone up as I was super excited to go for it. I ran towards the lake and jumped, and then I realised it’s deeper than I imagined, my heart went numb. I was like ‘Oh Goodness, Breathe Breathe! But before I could warn Sayani and Maanvi to not take the risk, it was too late,” added Bani while talking about the scene from Four More Shots Please.

Bani revealed that she has all the moments captured on her phone, but viewers will have to wait until the season drops on 21st October. “I have been the unofficial BTS videographer. In every season, whenever we shoot something, I’m always ready with my phone to capture photos and videos. I’ve created a new season for myself. When the team will see the vlogs, they will get a flashback of all their memories, but this will go only after the season is out.”

Four More Shots Please! Season 3 is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels.

