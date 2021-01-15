Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J. are preparing to start shooting for the third season of the popular web-series, Four More Shots Please!

“And we are back #fourmoreshotsplease #season3 Shoot begins super soon .. Lovely to be back with the crazy 3 ..@maanvigagroo @sayanigupta #banij

@pritishnandycommunications,” wrote Kirti, captioning pictures she posted on Instagram along with Bani, Maanvi and Sayani.

Sayani too shared a string of pictures with her cast-mates and wrote: “Terrible photos but heart is full!”

Four More Shots Please tells the tale of four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing friendship in Mumbai.

Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee is on board to direct all episodes of the upcoming season of Four More Shots Please!

Meanwhile, Maanvi Gagroo opened up about the season 3 recently and said that the cast and crew of Four More Shots Please! dedicates the upcoming season to fans who have showered much love in the previous two seasons.

The show was one of the nominees at the International Emmy Awards in 2020.

“Season three so far, is feeling extremely positive. After receiving so much love for season two, it almost feels like we owe this season to our fans. Apart from that, having lived through lockdown and not seen each other for so long, there’s been a beautiful sense of togetherness that’s crept in and enhanced our relationship. Thirdly, like every new season, we have a new director. A new perspective is always a good thing. Can’t wait to be back on this set,” she said.

