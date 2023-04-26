The trailer of the fantasy drama series, Fireflies – Parth aur Jugnu was unveiled on Wednesday. It shows a down-and-out fourteen-year-old kid, Parth (played by Meet Mukhi), who meets a mystical kid named Jugnu (played by Aekam Binjwe).

Jugnu hails from the haunted forest of Bheem Mukteshwar. Both of them embark on a journey full of adventure peppered with action, self-discovery, and bedtime stories. It stars Meet Mukhi, Aekam Binjwe, Madhoo Shah, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Luke Kenny, Akshat Singh, Zoya Afroz, Varun Kapoor, Harshit Bhojwani, Anaya Shivan, Riva Arora, Rahul Singh, and Hitesh Dave in key roles. The series has been helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Hemant Gaba from a script by Alok Sharma.

Actor Luke Kenny said, “Fireflies is a show unlike any in the Indian OTT space. It not only combines mythology and important life lessons but also provides entertainment and enlightenment. The show is a perfect mix of action-packed adventure, self-discovery, and bedtime stories and a must-watch for all but especially for the younger audience”.

The series has been shot in the hills of Himachal Pradesh and touches upon themes like teenage friendship, exploration, mythology and life lessons of good vs evil.

Priyanshu Chatterjee said, “I was very excited after hearing the narration of Fireflies because it is not often that you come across a series which combines important life lessons and entertainment so beautifully. Also, the series is like a beautiful piece of art which marries VFX and the scenic sights of Himachal Pradesh perfectly. I am excited to be a part of Fireflies and I hope that the viewers enjoy it”.

The series also sees mythologist and author Devdutt Pattanaik serving as the script consultant and Ron Marz as the script doctor, who is an American comic book writer and has worked with DC and Marvel.

Actress Madhoo Shah said, “Once in a while, you come across a project which draws you to it in a magical way. Fireflies was that project for me. The show’s premise is so endearing, and it gave me a chance to work with National award-winning director Hemant Gaba and a young and enthusiastic cast”.

The series will premiere on ZEE5 on May 5, 2023.

