Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is always a newsmaker whether it’s due to its on-screen happenings or off-screen stuff. Now, the show is in the headlines but the reason isn’t a pleasing one. Reportedly, a fire broke out on the sitcom’s set recently.

It’s learnt that TMKOC set in Goregaon film city met with the fire accident. The incident happened when a different show was been shot on Taarak Mehta’s set.

As soon as the news broke out, there was chaos on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s set, but thankfully, there’s no damage of property, reports ABP Live. Just within a few minutes of the accident, the fire was brought in control but the reason is still unknown. The incident is said to be taken place on Saturday at around 2:50 am. As of now, everything is back to normal and shoots have been started.

Meanwhile, recently Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Neha Mehta quashed all rumours stating she called the producer for her comeback in the show. She was talking to Times Of India.

Neha said, “There is no truth to these rumours. I will only consider a comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, if the audiences, production house and channel wants me. And after quitting the show, I have never called the producer or expressed my wish to return. My first priority will always be the audience and viewers who have given me love and respect all these years. I don’t know how these talks have surfaced.”

“I have given my best to the show and my comeback will also depend on the audience. I want to reiterate that I have nothing against the production house or Asit sir. I want to stand for what I truly believe in and therefore I quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” she added.

