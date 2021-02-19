Eijaz Khan was part of the headline almost every day since stepping into the Bigg Boss 14 house in October 2020. While the actor had to bid farewell to the show in January 2021 owing to prior commitments, we saw actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee step in as his proxy. While she was evicted from the controversial show last week, we just caught up with the Kavyaanjali actor.

During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, the actor opened up about who he wants to see as the top two contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy this Sunday (February 21). Well, this was because he wasn’t willing to give us one particular name.

During our chat with Eijaz Khan, we asked him who he sees lifting eh coveted trophy on Sunday. Getting candid, the actor replied, “Oh God! Dukhti rakh pe ungli” He continued, “I don’t know. I don’t know man. All of them are sweethearts, except a few,” he added while laughing.

When asked who he sees as the top in 2 contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, Eijaz Khan replied, “I would like to see Aly (Goni) and Rahul (Vaidya).” Elaborating on the reason behind the choice, the actor added, “Because I love them.”

He continued, “I love Aly as my younger brother. Rahul ke sath hamesha conflict rahe; but I’ve always had a kind of relationship with him where we understand each other. Where we speak and understand exactly what we are trying to say. I respect his intelligence.” Concluding it, he said, “So I want to see them in the top two.”

But then he surprised us by adding, “But, of course, I want to see myself.” He continued, “I would love to see myself. Listen I’m a very competitive guy, you ask me these questions, it bothers me.” When asked if he is open to being an inmate in the Bigg Boss house in the future – like the challengers this season – he said, “Oh God, don’t get my hopes high.”

Would you like to see Eijaz Khan return as a Bigg Boss contestant in the future? Also, do drop in a comment about who you see as the winner of Bigg Boss 14.

