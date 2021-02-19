Bigg Boss 14 is all set to conclude this Sunday (February 21) and we have our finalist int eh form of Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni and Rakhi Sawant. One contestant who we hoped to see in the finale was actor Eijaz Khan. Alas, he exited the show in January and his proxy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was evicted from the house last week.

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Eijaz opened up about Devoleena, her game, wanting to go back into the Bigg house 14 house and much more. Read it all below.

Talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee stepping in as his substitute, Eijaz Khan said, “Jab Devoleena se ma pehli baar mila tab muje pata bhi nahi tha ki kitne waqt ke liye mai ghar se bahar rehne wala hu. Muje laga mai 10-12 din mere shoot compelte kar ke wapis chala jau. (When I met Devoleena initally, I didn’t know for how long I was going to be out of the house. I expected to wrap up my work in 10-12 and be back in the house.)”

Adding that despite completing shooting by the 6th, he still hasn’t seen any fresh content from Bigg Boss 14. Talking about not returning back to the show, Eijaz Khan said, “(Movie) mai sirf mera kaam baki tha. Sabka kaam khatam ho gaya tha. Toh mera kaam baki tha aur mere combination scenes” He added, “Bahut bade bade sequences the, which took 14-15 hours to shoot. So I was trying my best and my producers and directors also cooperated, they also finished the shoot but unfortunately nahi hua. Nahi jana mila wapis.(Only my shoots were left. They were long shoots lasting hours. My producers, directors and I tried to wrap everything up but unfortunately, I still couldn’t make it back int he house.)”

Talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s game, Eijaz Khan said, “Devoleena ka kya game tha woh maine nahi dekha. Kuch kuch logo ne muje bola ki bahut aacha khel rahi – maine bola bahut aachi baat hai, kuch kuch logo ne bola ki ‘woh game aapka kharab kar rahi hai’ (I didn’t understand Devoleena’s game. People told me she was good and even that she was spoiling my game.)”

Eijaz Khan continued, “Muje proxy system bhi barabar samaj mein nahi aaya (laugh). “He added, “The makers of the Bigg Boss and the producers, unhone mere par bahut bada favor kiya, andar mera proxy daal ke- to keep my game alive. But yaar, end of the day we are in weird time jaha quarantine bhi hona padta andar jane ke liye. They have to be really, really caution and serious of all the contestant’s health, I get it. Toh maybe I skipped the quarantine period. Agar uske baad mai quarantined hota, toh kab jata, kya karta – I guess it didn’t make sense. (I didn’t understand the proxy system. But I am grateful to the makers of Bigg Boss 14 for giving me a substitute. But at the end of the day, they are responsible for the health of all the contestants and I had to get quarantine. Maybe the time passed so that’s why it wasn’t possible for me to enter.)”

He added, “Lekin toh bhi muje lagta hai ki muje bhejna chahiye tha. Yaar bahut mehnat ki show mai. (But still, I feel they should have sent me back in. I did a lot to be in the show.)”

Were you waiting to see Eijaz Khan return to Bigg Boss 14? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

