Actors Amol Parashar and Cyrus Sahukar will be back on the small screen with the second season of their adventure reality series, Feelin Alive.

Advertisement

Shot in Manali, the four-part series will see hosts Amol and Cyrus go around on a quest to overcome their fears. They will be seen performing extreme sports including slacklining at Jagat Sukh, canyoning at Jogini Falls, snowboarding at Solang Valley and ATV off-roading.

Advertisement

“Manali is such a beautiful place, but this time, it was more than just the beauty of this place that I got to savour. That adrenaline rush and the thrill of trying something new for the first time, was priceless,” Amol said.

He shared that the experience was “a bit nerve-wracking for me before I tried these extreme sports”, adding: “Once I got into it, I was loving every moment of it”.

Cyrus shared: “I feel, trying new things really helps you overcome your fears. I would watch people doing all these things and being all cool, but never had the courage to do this on my own, until now. And I am glad to have had the opportunity. This is going to be one experience I will remember for the rest of my life!”

Feelin Alive Season 2 will premiere on December 28 on Discovery Channel and TLC.

Actor Amol Parashar, who is best known for his role in the hit web series, TVF Tripling, has recalled his fan encounters.

“I am glad that people know me and can recognise me if they see me at public places. I haven’t achieved my fan base overnight. It all happened gradually. I remember it all started with ‘arey aapko kahi dekha hai (have seen you somewhere)’. Initially, people would only recognise me but didn’t know my name. Now, they know my name, too. It took years to achieve this fame,” Amol told IANS.

However, Amol feels there is a long way to go.

“I have not achieved that stage where I have to hide my face to walk freely in public. I can still go to the airport freely and roam around here and there. I haven’t been mobbed by fans yet, thankfully.

“I have only seen in pictures that 60 people are surrounding a celebrity and physically bullying them unknowingly. That hasn’t happened yet. I am not complaining. It’s a part of our profession. When we grow in our career, all these things might happen and then we have to deal with such situations accordingly,” Amol added.

Must Read: Digital Haseena From Queen Of Sajjangarh: Mahaveer Shringi’s Dance Track Will Make You Crave For An Early Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube