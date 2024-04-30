Fallout, Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series, has received high praise from critics and viewers for its unique cinematic adaptation of the popular video game series. Jonathan Nolan‘s big foray into the live adaptation has left people bewildered. It’s quite the spectacle, with excellent graphics and artistry. And the series is breaking streaming records worldwide. According to a report, it has cocked in over 65 Million Viewers just in a matter of days.

The prime drama stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, and Moises Arias in pivotal roles. Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the eight-episode first season and co-produced the series with his wife, Lisa Joy, through Kilter Films.

Most Watched Show On Prime?

As per reports, Fallout is the most-watched title ever on Prime Video among Adults 18-34 through its first 16 days. Not just that, Fallout is the 2nd most-watched title ever on Prime Video. And the most-watched title since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power through its first 16 days. The report also states that Fallout is the #1 title globally on Prime Video during its first 16 days (and has reached #1 in 170 countries). And all of its viewers come from different areas of the world. It is a global hit and more than 60% of Fallout’s audience is based internationally. With outsized performances in the UK, France, and Brazil through its first 16 days. Jonathan Nolan’s series has indeed made its mark.

What is Fallout’s Plot?

Fallout tells the story of the haves and have-nots in a world where almost nothing remains to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their forefathers left behind. And they are shocked to find an incredibly complex, gleefully strange, and highly violent universe waiting for them.

Ella Purnell plays Lucy, an upbeat Vault dweller with an all-American can-do attitude. Her peaceful and romantic nature is tested when she is forced to come to the surface to save her father. Aaron Moten plays Maximus, a young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout can be streamed exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories. The series has created quite a positive buzz, with raving reviews of a well-done live adaptation.

