With freedom of whom to love successfully embraced by India, many people have been open about their gay relationships. Sapna Bhavnani, being one of them, recently posted a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen kissing her rumoured girlfriend Bani J. This was not taken really well by the netizens.

In the picture, we can see Sapna and Bani leaning in for a kiss as the sun sets behind them. Sapna captioned the image as, “You are my sunshine Bani.” The picture went viral in no time and people began backlashing the two artists for the picture. In no time, Sapna and Bani became a big news.

Seeing all this chaos, Sapna took to social media to shut the mouths of the people. She posted, “Just finished yoga and saw that Bani J and I are trending for a kiss which I wish was a kiss but really just a snapshot of a boomerang. India when will we move forward. Really! Sooooooooo Much attention for a KISS??? Dang people fighting for world peace don’t trend so much!!! lol. Hope more women and men come out and kiss and show ya’ll love does not have a gender. My life. My rules. Kisses to all. Men and Women and the Transgender.”

Earlier, Sapna had posted a long post talking about freedom to love. She had written, “Freedom and love go together. Love is not a reaction. If I love you because you love me, that is mere trade, a thing to be bought in the market; it is not love. To love is not to ask anything in return, not even to feel that you are giving something- and it is only such love that can know freedom.”

