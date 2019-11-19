Anushka Shetty To Reprise Manju Warrier’s Role In Telugu Remake Of Asuran?

National award-winning actor Dhanush’s latest release Asuran which released last month has been making noise for all right reasons. The film which garnered a whopping 100 crores had a great run at the box office. Tollywood star Venkatesh was so overwhelmed with the film that he will be stepping in shoes of Dhanush for its Telugu remake.

Last week there were reports all across the Internet about the makers in talks with the gorgeous Shriya Saran for the role of a character named Pachaiyammal which in original was played by Mollywood actress Manju Warrier.

Now as per the latest reports, the makers are in talks with Baahubali beauty Anushka Shetty.

However, an official statement related to the film’s leading lady is yet to be made by the makers.

As per reports, the film will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The Telugu remake will be bankrolled by Suresh Babu under Suresh Productions.

Asuran is based on novel Vekkai, which is been penned by Sahitya Academy Winning Tamil writer Poomani.

Talking about Anushka, the actress who was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, is all busy with promotions of her upcoming crime thriller Nishabdham.

The film has Anushka playing the role of a mute artist. The Bhaagamathie actress in the film will be seen opposite R.Madhavan in lead.

Nishabdam is been directed by Hemant Madhukar and it is been co-produced by Kona Venkat and TG Vishwa.

The R.Madhavan starrer will hit the big screen in English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu languages.

The release date of Nishabdam is yet to be announced by the makers.

