WOW!  Did Rohit Shetty Just Confirm Ajay Devgn’s Singham 3?

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty make for a blockbuster actor-director duo. Rohit gave us one of the most dhamakedaar cops on screen called Bajirao Singham played by Ajay. With Singham and Singham 2, Rohit and Ajay have entertained us and fans can’t wait for the third instalment.

Today, the Drishyam actor launched the trailer of his upcoming period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Rohit Shetty was also present for the same as it was Ajay’s 100th film. Along with the stars and the media, fans were also present for the event.

When the Chennai Express director was introducing us to the trailer of Tanhaji, fans present there starting cheering ‘Singham 3, Singham 3’. Rohit told them to calm down and laughed and said ‘Haan Haan, aayegi Singham 3’ (Yes, Singham 3 will happen too).

The second part of Singham starred Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside Ajay Devgn. It would be interesting to see who will star in the third part.

Currently, Rohit Shetty is busy with his another cop drama called Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release next year.

Sooryavanshi is Rohit’s third cop film in his cop universe. The second one was Simmba which starred Ranveer Singh and it had released last year.

Coming to Tanhaji, the film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

