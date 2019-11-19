Sarileru Neekevvaru: Teaser Of Mahesh Babu’ s Action Venture To Release On THIS Date

This news indeed will be very exciting for all Mahesh Babu fans all across, as finally, the makers will soon be revealing the teaser of the much-awaited Sarileru Neekevvaru. It was just a few minutes back when the makers of the action venture took on social media to announce the release date the film’s first teaser.

The makers took on the twitter account of the film’s production house AK Entertainments to unveil the film’s teaser release date, as their tweet read: Witness Major Ajay Krishna on Nov 22nd @ 5:04 PM

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the Mahesh Babu starrer is one of the most anticipated releases in Tollywood.

It was only last week when the film’s director Anil Ravipidi took on social media to share a glimpse of the teaser. Talking about the glimpse, one gets to see Mahesh in Army attire, loading his gun and on his way to kick some ass.

The film also stars Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna opposite Mahesh in lead.

The action venture also has veteran actress Vijayashanti along with Prakashraj in pivotal roles. So far the title track and posters of the film have been very well received by the cine-goers.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is been produced under Sri Venkateswara Creations production company. The songs for Mahesh Babu starrer has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

The action drama will hit big screens on 12th January 2020 on the occasion of Makar Sankranthi.

