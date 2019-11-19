Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor got married in 2015 and in these 4 years of relationship, they’ve come a long way together. Popularly known as ShaMira, both are deeply in love with each other and are parents of two lovely kids Misha & Zain.

Shahid who has always been quite vocal about his love and affection for Mira has sung her praises yet again. In a recent interaction with Hindustan Times, Shahid praised Mira for being comfortable with Bollywood people despite having no connections with them before marriage.

He said, “Yes, I realised it on the first day itself – when we got done with the marriage rituals and stepped out for some pictures,” says the actor. “I remember looking at us together, and at that moment itself, I knew that she has her own individuality. Later too, when we came to Mumbai and hosted a small get-together for friends and some people from the (film) fraternity, she was extremely comfortable.”

He further tells that he loves Mira because she doesn’t feel the need to change herself according to the industry. He has been quoted as saying, “Mira doesn’t feel the need to change and adjust. She is who she is, and people like her for that. She has never tried to be someone else and that’s a great thing about her. I always knew that she is going to find her own space and will become her own person.”

Isn’t that lovely?

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Kabir Singh which proved to be a great Box Office success. The film did a business of 278.24 crores in lifetime and is currently the 2nd highest grosser of the year. Right Now, Shahid Kapoor is shooting for the upcoming film Jersey Remake.

