Tara Sutaria’s Beige Gown Can Be Your Outfit For A Cocktail Party

Tara Sutaria is one of the prettiest ladies in the B-Town. In fact, Karan Johar compared her to Aishwarya Rai and said that she is as poise as the Fanney Khan actress. She made her debut with Student Of The year 2 and managed to steal many hearts with her performance in Marjaavaan. Apart from her performance in films, Tara is also applauded for the kind of outfits she wears.

Today as the actress turns 24, we dug into her Instagram and found an outfit that would be fit for a cocktail party. It was a beige gown that she wore to a concert where she performed. yes, the actress who loves to sing as well performed in Srinagar and her outfit is definitely something to take note of.

Coming to the dress, it was a beige off-shoulder gown with tiny details on it. The bottom of the gown had pearls attached to it in the patter of flowers and Tara looked quite elegant in it. The full-length gown had a heart-shaped neck that accentuated Tara’s neck and collar bone.

For the jewellery, Tara opted for silver rings and wore a really heavy oxidised choker. She added a pair of golden earring with the outfit. She wrapped her hair in a high bun and added a few designer pins on it to make it look extraordinary.

Talking about her makeup, Tara went for a no-makeup makeup look. She applied kohl on her eyes and went for a nude lip shade. She went for a dewy based and nude base-smokey eyeshadow.

On the work front, Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. She will now be seen in Ahan Shetty starrer RX100 remake. The actress is rumoured to be singing for the film as well.

