The wait is finally over, and the 75th Emmy Awards are finally happening after being delayed for several months. HBO series Succession is leading with the most nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Beef. Twenty-seven awards were given out to twenty-seven brilliant people. Host Anthony Anderson kickstarted the night with a bang.
The actors and the fans waited eagerly to find out which television stars made it this time. It’s a neck-to-neck fight between the stars who got nominated. Scroll below to get more details.
The first award was presented at night for the best actress in a supporting role in a comedy series, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri took home the award for her outstanding performance. The second award of the night was Lead Actress, Comedy Series. Scroll below to find out who bagged that award at the Emmys 2024.
Supporting actress, comedy series
- Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX) – WINNER
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
- Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
- Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
- Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Lead actress, comedy series
- Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – WINNER
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)
- Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)
- Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Supporting actress, drama series
- Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO) – WINNER
- Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)
- J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)
- Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)
Supporting actor, drama series
- Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO) – WINNER
- Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)
- Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO)
- F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)
- Theo James, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
- Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” (HBO)
Supporting actor, comedy series
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX) – WINNER
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)
- Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)
- James Marsden, “Jury Duty” (Freevee)
- Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
Lead actor, comedy series
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)- WINNER
- Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
- Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
- Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)
Scripted variety series
- “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) – WINNER
- “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)
- “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Supporting actress, limited/anthology series, or TV movie
- Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) – WINNER
- Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
- Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” (Amazon Prime)
- Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)
- Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)
- Maria Bello, “Beef” (Netflix)
- Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER
- Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Joseph Lee, Beef
- Ray Liotta, Black Bird
- Young Mazino, Beef
- Jesse Plemons, Love and Death
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
- The Bear (FX) – Christopher Storer- WINNER
- Barry (HBO/Max) – Bill Hader
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – Amy Sherman-Palladino
- The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) – Mary Lou Belli
- Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – Declan Lowney
- Wednesday (Netflix) – Tim Burton
Best Reality Competition
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) – WINNER
- The Amazing Race (CBS)
- Survivor (CBS)
- Top Chef (Bravo)
- The Voice (NBC)
Best Talk Series
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – WINNER
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
- Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
- The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Best Variety Special (Live)
- Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- The Oscars
- 75th Annual Tony Awards
Best Unstructured Reality Program
- Welcome to Wrexham- WINNER
- Indian Matchmaking
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Selling Sunset
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef – WINNER
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daisy Jones & The Six
- Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
- Michael Shannon, George and Tammy
Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Ali Wong, Beef- WINNER
- Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Dominique Fishback, Swarm
- Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
- Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Kieran Culkin, Succession- WINNER
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Sarah Snook, Succession- WINNER
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Comedy Series
- The Bear – WINNER
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Jury Duty
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- Wednesday
Best Drama Series
- Succession – WINNER
- Andor
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Yellowjackets
Keep checking this space for the updated list of winners.
For more updates on Emmys 2024, stay tuned to Koimoi!
