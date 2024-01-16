The wait is finally over, and the 75th Emmy Awards are finally happening after being delayed for several months. HBO series Succession is leading with the most nominations, followed by The White Lotus and Beef. Twenty-seven awards were given out to twenty-seven brilliant people. Host Anthony Anderson kickstarted the night with a bang.

The actors and the fans waited eagerly to find out which television stars made it this time. It’s a neck-to-neck fight between the stars who got nominated. Scroll below to get more details.

The first award was presented at night for the best actress in a supporting role in a comedy series, and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri took home the award for her outstanding performance. The second award of the night was Lead Actress, Comedy Series. Scroll below to find out who bagged that award at the Emmys 2024.

Supporting actress, comedy series

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” (FX) – WINNER

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Lead actress, comedy series

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC) – WINNER

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Supporting actress, drama series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO) – WINNER

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Supporting actor, drama series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO) – WINNER

Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO)

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO)

Theo James, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Supporting actor, comedy series

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear” (FX) – WINNER

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry” (HBO)

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Henry Winkler, “Barry” (HBO)

James Marsden, “Jury Duty” (Freevee)

Phil Dunster, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Lead actor, comedy series

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” (FX)- WINNER

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Segel, “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Scripted variety series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO) – WINNER

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Supporting actress, limited/anthology series, or TV movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) – WINNER

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones & The Six” (Amazon Prime)

Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Maria Bello, “Beef” (Netflix)

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird – WINNER

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Richard Jenkins, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee, Beef

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Young Mazino, Beef

Jesse Plemons, Love and Death

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

The Bear (FX) – Christopher Storer- WINNER

Barry (HBO/Max) – Bill Hader

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video) – Amy Sherman-Palladino

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+) – Mary Lou Belli

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) – Declan Lowney

Wednesday (Netflix) – Tim Burton

Best Reality Competition

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV) – WINNER

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Survivor (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) – WINNER

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Best Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium – WINNER

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Best Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham- WINNER

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Selling Sunset

Vanderpump Rules

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Beef – WINNER

Dahmer – Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters, Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George and Tammy

Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Ali Wong, Beef- WINNER

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession- WINNER

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sarah Snook, Succession- WINNER

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Comedy Series

The Bear – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Best Drama Series

Succession – WINNER

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

