Ekta Kapoor Finally Breaks Her Silence On ALTBalaji: “I Felt Like The Girl From The Garage...."

Ekta Kapoor is rightfully called the TV czarina. She rule the television scene in the late 90s and early 2000s and gave the TV a new era with first her saas-bahu drama’s and then with supernatural dramas like Naagin. But Ekta shocked everyone when she decided to enter the digital space with her OTT platform ALTBalaji.

While the digital platform has been shown much love by fans and audiences in general, Ekta says she was skeptical about turning to the digital medium because there were more naysayers than there were supporters during the initial days. While the TV czarina has remained mum about what went into the making of her OTT platform and the struggles behind it, she has now chooses to break her silence on the same.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, in her recent conversation with the portal, Ekta has confessed, “I was so scared because everyone told me you don’t have catch-up content queen, koi Indian TV shows nahi hai, you don’t have any international content, you don’t have a brand name like Netflix or Amazon. You are an Indian app and anyway, people will think you will make saas-bahu shows.”

She further went on to say, “As I said, everyone thought it won’t work and when the app started working, people were shocked. An original content platform has never worked before, internationally or otherwise. Even for Netflix, it had to get international TV shows on its platform, even Amazon, it was an amazing collaboration of e-commerce and content. But Alt was an individual concept. Everyone said what are you doing? but, I wanted to do it because I felt like the girl from the garage who started her career then. Everyone else was a big daddy and I was a newcomer and I can’t tell you how good I felt. I was tired of people expecting me to succeed or rather were expecting me to fail but I was back in the game.”

Well, that certainly is a success story that in the coming years would be the source of inspiration for many who want to achieve something of their own in life.

