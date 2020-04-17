Babita Phogat Triggers A New Controversy: “Main Zaira Wasim Nahi Hun Ki Tumhari…”

Wrestler Babita Phogat became a household name post the success of Aamir Khan’ Dangal, which had inspirations from her life. After her marriage, the star wrestler is back in news again but it’s not for a pleasing reason. Earlier this month, she made a tweet that irked a section of netizens due to some communal shades. It was in accordance with the spread of coronavirus. After facing a lot of criticism, she has posted a new video and it has a connection of Zaira Wasim in it.

After getting bashed on social media for a tweet provoking communal hatred, Babita Phogat has a message for all the criticizers. While giving out a message, she mentioned Zaira Wasim’s incident, after which she decided to quit her acting career. Zaira too was heavily criticized and had some religious matter attached to it.

A few hours ago, Babita took to Twitter and shared a video in which she gave a strong message that she isn’t afraid of any warnings. She says, “Sabhi desh wasiyon ko mera Ram Ram! Pichle kuch dino se maine ek do Tweet kiye the, uske baad se kaafi log mujhe Facebook messenger par, WhatsApp par, aur Twitter messenger par galat galat messages bhej rahe hain, gaaliyan de rahe hain. Kuch log phone karke bhi dhamkiyan de rahe hain, toh unlogon ko main ek baat kehna chahti hun. Kaan khol kar ek baat sunlo aur dimaag main baitha lo ki main Zaira Wasim nahi hun ki tumhari dhamkion se dar kar ghar pe baith jaungi. Main tumhari dhamkiyon se nahi darne wali.”

यदि आप बबीता फोगाट को सपोर्ट करते हैं तो उन तक यह बात जरूर पहुंचा दीजिए और उनको बोलिए ध्यान से कान खोल कर सुन लें। pic.twitter.com/gqec3lQwPE — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) April 17, 2020

It all started after she made a tweet which referred to the incident happened in Indore in which a group of frustrated and annoyed locals just physically attacked healthcare workers and civic officials. This was also because those healthcare workers were there to test the residents of that area for COVID-19.

Babita tweeted, “At your place it might have spread through bats, in India, it spread through illiterate pigs,” and attached the hashtag #NizamuddinIdiots to her post.

