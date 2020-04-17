Is Shaheen Bhatt Too Living-In With Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Amid The Lockdown? Mom Soni Razdan Spills The Beans

The rumor mill has been going in overdrive over reports of Alia Bhatt moving in with beau Ranbir Kapoor during the lockdown period. While Alia’s social media is filled with proof of the fact that she is indeed spending the lockdown with Ranbir, her sister Shaheen Bhatt too shares pictures of Alia and herself cooking in the kitchen.

Now this has us wondering if Shaheen too is living with sissy Alia and her beau at his pad! Mommy Soni Razdan has finally chosen to spill the beans on this and has revealed that both the sisters are living separately amid the lockdown.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Soni has said that she has asked both her daughters to watch the rerun of the show Buniyaad. Razdan has been quoted saying, “Alia and Shaheen live separately but I have told them to watch it. I have no idea whether they are or not. I am sure, they will. I think they will enjoy it because they both love anything which has depth.”

She further said, “Both of them are cooking some meals, as well. Both of them are chipping in and doing a little bit they can do. It’s not a question of keeping busy, it’s doing what’s required. Everybody is doing their stuff, they are no exceptions to that.”

Meanwhile, for the universe, it was a recent video clip of Ranbir and Alia walking their dog together in a building compound that added fuel to the fire.

Well, with Alia crediting Ranbir Kapoor for recent clicks, to Shaheen posting pictures of the two sisters cooking together to Soni Razdan stating that the sisters are living apart, we wonder what really is happening!





