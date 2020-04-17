June22BlackdayForVijay Trends As Thalapathy Vijay & Thala Ajith Fans Engage In Heated Banter On Twitter

Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith are more than just two dominant names in the Tamil film industry for their fans. Both the Kollywood superstars have a massive fan following who love and admire them to the core. Fan clubs of both the superstars in the past have shared intense rivalry, as they leave no chance to troll the other and showcase which actor has a stronger fanbase with hashtags and tweets.

Though time and again both the stars Thalapathy Vijay and Thala Ajith have assured that they are good friends and share no enmity between them. But the same doesn’t apply for fan clubs of both the superstars.

This morning the fan clubs of both Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay again took to Twitter exchange heated banter. Though the news has not been confirmed yet, there have been reports about makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master planning in to release the much-anticipated film on 22nd June on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

However, Thala Ajith fans trolled the Master actor with memes and hashtag #June22BlackdayForVijay.

