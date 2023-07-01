Actress Neha Joshi, who essays the character of Yashoda in the television show ‘Doosri Maa’, has shared the name of the biggest prankster on the sets ahead of International Jokes Day, which happens to be on July 1. The actress said that child actor Aayudh Bhanushali is the ultimate prankster.

She shared that he never misses a chance to amuse her with his hilarious pranks and witty jokes.

Neha Joshi said: “While I prefer being quiet during scenes, he is always in high gear, talking non-stop between breaks. His spot-on mimicking and amusing voiceovers never fail to amuse me and instantly break me into a hearty laugh. Even during emotional scenes, he lightens the mood with jokes, making me smile.”

Neha Joshi further mentioned: “Having someone who can make you laugh in any situation is precious, and Aayudh is that person for me. His jokes and pranks keep getting better, and his presence brings so much joy and liveliness. I am grateful to those who bring much-needed laughter into our lives and keep us spirited.”

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

