Do You Know The Price Of Hina Khan’s Cannes Film Festival 2019 Look? All That Glitters Is Actually Gold

Hina Khan is all over social media and for all the right reasons. She is debuting at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 and she looked ethereal. Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 as Komolika, the very iconic character of the show. She walked the red carpet wearing international designer Ziad Nakad.

This is one of the most anticipated looks of the year and social media was literally very excited for this look, even more than Hina itself. Hina tagged designer in most of her stories. Hina completed the look with tied hair and curls falling on the face with subtle makeup and pink lips. She looked graceful as ever!

But do you know the cost of her Cannes gown?

According to the reports, it’s been estimated around 8-10 lacs. Well, Hina can totally afford all things glittery!

During a media interaction, Hina said, “It’s a huge honour. I have been following the Cannes Film Festival as a fan for years. Not only because of the red carpet but more so because Cannes is the ground for some of the most path-breaking international content”.

“Makers from across the world come and present their work and you have some of the best of creative minds meeting all in one place. I am grateful to have the opportunity to not only be present amongst the best of creative minds but also to be sharing my thoughts on cinema, my upcoming film and the journey so far, with them,” she further added.

Hina had gone to Cannes with her beau Rocky Jaiswal, who is seen in the pictures and stories that she posted from France. Well, they sure do know how to entertain the audiences and grab the eyeballs!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!