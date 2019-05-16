Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover Is Our New Mr. Bajaj; Continues Ronit Roy’s Legacy

Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan, who is currently making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. Going by the speculations, soon Mr. Rishabh Bajaj aka Ronit Roy is going to make an entry on the show and Karan Singh Grover is finalised for the role. Karan Grover was last seen in Hate Story 3.

Earlier there were rumours that Karan Wahi is going to step in Ronit Roy’s role but now there is a buzz around the corner that Ekta Kapoor has approached Karan Singh Grover to play the iconic character of Mr. Bajaj. A source according to popular entertainment portal Pinkvilla quoted “Karan is currently in the process of signing the contract and has to begin shooting from May 17th. The character will make an entry soon into the show and it will be interesting to see how KSG’s chemistry pans out with Erica.”

A few days ago, Ekta uploaded a video reminiscing over Mr. Bajaj and wrote, “The time has come! To say bye to ronitboseroy as the iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one begins!”

Karan Singh Grover started his career with television left us in the trail with his charismatic personality. He became a heartthrob overnight! Let’s hope he works his charm this time too!

