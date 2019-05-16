History Says Ajay Devgn & Tabu Do Strike Gold At The Box Office

Ajay Devgn & Tabu being in the same movie have most of the time struck gold at the box office. With De De Pyaar De releasing this week we check out Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s Box Office journey when they were part of the same movie. They have been more successful than failure when on the same screen.

From Vijaypath to Golmaal Again, we bring you the 5 instances when both the stars worked together and ensure a box office success for the makers. Let’s take a look at the list-

Vijaypath (1994)

Genre: Action

Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s first movie together was a Superhit at the box office. With a piece of very good music and Ajay’s action avatar, it worked wonders for the audience.

Haqeeqat (1995)

Genre: Action

Both again came with a foot tapping music, Devgn’s Action and this movie received the same fate as Vijaypath. It was a box office hit.

Takshak (1999)

Genre: Drama

Weak screenplay played a spoilsport, as it applied brakes to this Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s successful run. This movie was below average at the box office.

Drishyam (2015)

Genre: Thriller

Adaptation of a Malayalam Film by the same name Drishyam was a plus affair at the box office. Tabu got more applause than Ajay Devgn for her performance.

Golmaal Again (2017)

Genre: Comedy

Tabu was a part of the 4th instalment of the most successful franchise movie. With Rohit Shetty at the helm and though Tabu and Ajay were not cast as a pair this Diwali Release was a big success at Box Office

Fitoor had Ajay Devgn’s cameo and Tabu in supporting role, but we exclude that box office failure from the above List. Considering the Hype garnered by De De Pyaar De, we are sure Ajay Devgn and Tabu will again set box office registers ringing loud in their latest outing.

