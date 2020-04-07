Divyanka Tripathi Says She Wants To Be A Part Of Khatron Ke Khiladi But Not Bigg Boss & Here’s Why 

Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishi Maa is one of the most popular faces of Indian television. Her character of Dr. Ishita Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been one of the most loved characters of all time. The show went off-air recently but her fan-following is only becoming massive with each passing day.

Divyanka recently revealed if she would like to participate in shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi or not. These two shows are undoubtedly the most popular shows of Indian television and especially with Bigg Boss 13, the channel has seen a huge boom in the television ratings.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Divyanka spoke about Bigg Boss first and said, “I doubt. If I ever do Bigg Boss then you can guess that there is some big trouble in my life. With due respect to the makers, everyone must be really working hard. All those who go to the show, who make them but everyone has different taste buds. I also have few comfort zones in working as well as watching shows. I find Bigg Boss too stressful. The contestants as well as the people who watch look stressed out. And I can’t handle all the fights that happen.”

About Khatron Ke Khiladi, she seemed really excited and revealed that she would love to be a part of the same. Although she has a slipped disc problem and that might not allow her to be a part of the show and also she doesn’t know swimming and can’t eat insects as she is a vegetarian.

Divyanka is clearly enjoying the lockdown period and is keeping up with social media and treating her fans with regular updates about her personal life.

