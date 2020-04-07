Exclusive! Is Karan Tacker Single? The Actor Has A Savage Answer & You Cannot Miss It

Karan Tacker, while appreciated for his acting talent has always been a television heartthrob since the time he made his debut. His relationship status has always been a question. In an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the actor opened up whether he is single or not and in the most savage way. Scroll on to know what he said.

Last seen in Special Ops, Karan Tacker has been receiving great reviews for his web show. The actor did an exclusive Insta live with Koimoi today and opened up about working in the show, what he feels about the love coming in and his relationship status.

When asked if he is single or not, the actor said, “I will always remain single up untill I get married, so…” Well, that was a good reply.

For the unversed, Karan was allegedly dating television actress Krystle D’Souza and the two broke up last year. The two have also worked on a television serial together and were a much loved pair on Indian television.

Talking about Special Ops, the show starred Kay Kay Menon, Sana Khan, Sayami Kher, and ensemble alongside Karan Tacker. The show written by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Shivam Nair was partial real and partial fiction. An espionage thriller that traces a man that was behind a deadly terrorist attack. Karan play Farooq Ali and was appreciated for the same.

