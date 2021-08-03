Advertisement

Sourabh Raaj Jain’s recent elimination on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 has created quite a rage on and off social media! His eviction which viewers and fans are touting to be an absolute unfair one and calling out the makers for evicting him has been majorly highlighted!

Not only has Sourabh‘s strong fanbase, but quite a few of his co-contestants also came out in support of him on social media, including actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya who openly stated that he was eliminated way too soon!

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya went all out expressing her views. She even went onto justify to angry fans that her comments on the show for Sourabh Raaj Jain were limited to only the sarcastic ones. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress even claimed that what she actually went onto say to him was cut out!

In a series of tweets and Instagram comments, Divyanka Tripathi said that his elimination was the most heartbreaking moment of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

She reacted to an angry fan who shamed her saying, “My dear, I shouldn’t explain but since I’m so fond of @saurabhraajjain I will. I was sarcastic…I said many things before and after like he’s a vegetarian which wasn’t shown (for broadcasting rules maybe, which is justified). There’s more to what you see on TV.”

Divyanka even stated that Sourabh Raaj Jain was eliminated too soon but won millions of hearts. Sourabh even reacted to her tweet and wrote, “Hey @Divyanka_T you were so kind to me throughout, I still remember your sweet messages post Wht happened…..feelings are mutual.”

Hey @Divyanka_T you were so kind to me throughout, I still remember your sweet messages post Wht happened…..feelings are mutual. — Sourabh raaj jain (@saurabhraajjain) August 3, 2021

