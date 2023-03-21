Actress Divya Agarwal entered the entertainment industry with reality shows. Even though she rose to fame after participating in MTV Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss OTT, she made headlines recently after requesting Anurag Kashyap for a work opportunity in his upcoming projects.

She took to social media and shared a video wherein she requested the filmmaker for work and expressed no shame in publicly asking for work. The actress recently expressed her desire to do serious work and revealed how reality show celebs are looked down upon.

During a candid conversation with ETimes, Divya Agarwal expressed her desire to appear in any deserving television production. Divya mentioned that she had enjoyed modelling and reality programmes, but she believes that such activities have not elevated her to the front of the entertainment field. Although she has received offers for the same kind of programmes over the years, she is no longer excited by them.

Divya Agarwal said, “I feel I am back to square one. Professionally, I want to do a good show and spend time with my family. I don’t want to be just doing reality shows to prove my bravery. Yes, I might have fought with one of the biggest directors of Bollywood in BB OTT, but that was a show.”

Further, discussing her interest in doing amazing digital shows, Divya explained how OTT platforms turned her down. “I had gotten in touch with a few casting directors to see how it works, and I was told, ‘Arre reality show walon ko nahi lete hai’. That made me question myself, ‘Am I too overexposed for any role?’ I am just stuck with reality shows. I don’t think it’s a profession,” she said.

Then, Divya Agarwal stated that she is seeking some excellent work to speak for itself and demonstrate her prowess as a performer. Divya debuted with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.

