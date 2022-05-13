As the music industry stands in solidarity to celebrate the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, StarPlus’ special series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ brings eighteen of India’s most notable singers together to pay special tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India,’ honouring her legacy and the countless memories she left us with.

In the next episode of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ audiences will witness some unseen pictures of the legendary singer and also some anecdotes from her life that are exclusive and never shared before in a public forum. The episode will also reveal the reason the icon never married and in a shocking insight, audiences will also find out who tried poisoning our national treasure; all on the next episode of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’.

Apart from that we will also see some spectacular tribute performances from Pyarelal ji, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya, Sneha, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha plus the show also highlights some unknown facts, unravels interesting anecdotes and celebrates Lata Mangeshkar’s colourful life.

StarPlus’ ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ brings India’s biggest voices to pay tribute to the ultimate voice that filled us with emotion and hope, that of the legendary Lata Mangeshkar. The 8 episode, hour-long series airs every Sunday at 7 pm only on StarPlus

