Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan was not just a success during its original Television premiere but is charting massive TRPs on its re-run too. Owing to the same, several actors like Arun Gohil who plays Ram, Dipika Chikhlia (Sita) as well as Arvind Trivedi (Raavan) have grabbed the limelight all over again. But what’s caught our attention are these unknown facts about Bharat AKA Sanjay Jog.

The actor who played Ram’s brother, Bharat, in the mythological drama has been often appreciated for his stellar performance. From his dialogue delivery to the emotional scenes, Sanjay Jog had justified every scene even if he got only limited screen space. But did you know he was first offered to play the role of Laxman in Ramayan?

Even after being offered a meatier role, Sanjay had to refuse it due to unavailability of dates. It was then that the makers decided to offer him Bharat’s role and were quite happy about their decision. The role of Laxman went to Sunil Lahiri thereafter. The actor had previously been part of multiple projects including films from regional industries including Marathi and Gujarati. But it was Ramayan that flourished his career in the mainstream industry.

However, the actor as per reports passed away at the age of 40 on 27 November 1995. The reason behind his death was liver failure. Sanjay Jog was gone too soon, but he’s still remembered for all the good work that he has done.

For the unversed, the actor has also been a part of some renowned Bollywood films like Jigarwala, Humshakal, Naseebwala, Beta Ho To Aisa. He made his debut with Apna Ghar, and his last film remained to be Beta.

