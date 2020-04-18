Jennifer Aniston Had Indirectly CONFIRMED Brad Pitt Dating Rumours On Her Last Birthday?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are currently the talk of the town, and why not, the duo have reportedly reconciled and are happier than ever! While reports around them considering adoption or already welcoming twin babies are surfacing the internet, what if we tell you the FRIENDS actress hinted at all during her last birthday? Read on.

It all happened during an interview with Sandra Bullock for a leading magazine, around the time of Jennifer Aniston’s birthday. While the two friends spoke about their mutual ex-boyfriend and several other topics, it was when the interviewer asked her how she feels about recreating the entire craze from Rachel Green in FRIENDS to The Morning Show now all over again.

When Sandra Bullock during the session for Interview Magazine asked, ‘As women, we don’t often get second chances!’, Jennifer Aniston was quick to add, “Yes. And isn’t that exciting?” Now, a lot of reports suggest that the actress was also hinting about her exciting reconciliation with Brad Pitt, but many failed to decode.

For the unversed, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor and Jennifer Aniston were married for five long years (2000-2005) until Brad fell for Angelina Jolie and broke the former’s heart. However, since their reunion at SAG awards, things have changed and they’re reportedly taking one step at a time before breaking the big news to their fans.

“Jen and Brad don’t want to jinx anything, which is why they’re being so secretive and publicly sticking with the official line they’re not dating yet. None of their friends are fooled and the ones closest to them are in the loop about what’s really going on. Basically, at this point, some are saying that anything could happen,” adds a source close to the development.

