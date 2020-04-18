Zaira Wasim Feels Praises From Fans Creating Hinderance With Her Imam, Says “Pray That Allah Overlooks My Shortcomings”

Zaira Wasim sent shock waves across the nation when she announced her decision to quit films, citing that it was an obstacle between her and her religion. While she faced backlash from several industry insiders and fans, the Dangal actress has not made a comeback.

Now, the young Zaira is back in the news after she shared a long post on her social media handle, urging her fans to not shower her with appreciation as it dangerous for her Iman. The Sky Is Pink actress also went on to urge her fans that they should pray to Allah that he forgives her shortcomings.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Zaira shared a long post that read, “Asalamualaykum everyone! While I acknowledge with humility all the love people shower me with, I cannot emphasise enough how the praise that comes my way isn’t gratifying at all for me and how big of a test it is for me and how dangerous it is for my Iman. I’m not as righteous as I might lead many to believe. Instead, I urge everyone to not praise me in any manner but pray that Allah overlooks my shortcomings-which are too many to count, and fills the void in my heart with the light of His Mercy, Taqwa and increases me in Iman, rectifies my intentions and grants me knowledge that is beneficial and a heart and tongue that remembers Him at all times and turns to Him often in repentance, and allow me to perform righteous deeds only for His sake, allow me to remain steadfast and cause me to live and die as a Muslim (wholly submitting to Him) Jazakum Allahu Khayran.”

Zaira was lauded with love and appreciation by audiences and critics alike for her performances in films like Dangal, Secret Superstar and her last Bollywood outing alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, The Sky Is Pink.

