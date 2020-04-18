Money Heist: Álvaro Morte Had To Audition THESE Many Times To Bag The Role Of Professor In La Casa De Papel!

What makes Money Heist worth and the amazing watch is not only its story but also the talented star cast. Fans cannot get enough of the Professor’s (Álvaro Morte) smart and sharp mind. In every season of La Casa de Papel, no matter what happens, Morte’s character manages to outdo himself with his plan and intelligence.

It is because of Álvaro Morte’s phenomenal act, the Professor is one of the favourites of the fan. His nerdiness, his tactics and style of playing the mastermind won him fans all over the world. However, it wasn’t easy for the actor to get the lead role.

As reported by OSSA, the producers of the show were looking for a 50-year-old Harvard type Professor to play the role of Sergio Marquina. It was the casting directors of Money Heist who suggested Álvaro Morte’s name to the makers as they have worked with him earlier. However, despite the recommendation, it wasn’t a cakewalk for the Spanish actor to bag the lead role.

The Money Heist actor said, “I did five auditions for this role. I auditioned for more than two months. My first audition, I said, okay, it’s a heist, it’s Spain, so they’re going to make a copy of Ocean’s Eleven, and so, they must want George Clooney.”

But his talent helped him bag the role of the Professor. So far, Morte’s performance has only received a great response and we cannot imagine anyone leading the heists in La Casa de Papel.

Meanwhile, the fourth season of LCDP started streaming on Netflix from April 3. It received lots of positive response from all the fans. The show’s fandom is waiting for the makers to announce the fifth season of this heist drama.

