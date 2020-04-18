Amitabh Bachchan On Whether He Would Like To Don The Prime Minister Cap: “Shubh Shubh Bolo…”

Amitabh Bachchan has been in constant touch with his fans through his social media handles and his blog amid the lockdown. While the actor is sharing throwback photos of his photoshoots and film premieres, he recently thanked his fans for showering a lot of love on his blog that he has been writing for the last 12 years now.

Big B took to his Instagram handle to share a thank you note for fans that read, “12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. ! Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏”

However, the post evoked a rather unusual comment where a certain fan asked the legendary actor if he ever wants to become the Prime Minister of the country. Bachchan had a rather intriguing response when he replied to the fan saying, “Arre yaar, subah subah shubh shubh bolo (Please say auspicious things in the morning).”

Check out the conversation here:

For those of you who have joined in late, Amitabh Bachchan had a short tryst with politics back in the 1980s when he contested from Allahabad. Though the veteran won with a humongous margin, he quit the politics within 3 years.

