Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most loved Indian sitcoms. Started in 2015, the show has become a household name due to its quirky characters.

Everyone would be aware that every actor of the show is a known face to the audience. Aasif Sheikh who plays Vibhuti is quite a popular face due to his prominent roles in Hindi films. He was also seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. Rohitashv Gour aka Manmohan Tiwari has also been part of several Bollywood films and television shows. Same goes for each and every actor.

But can you recall that Vaibhav Mathur who plays Teeka in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, has played a small role in Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini? We’re sure, it might be hard for you to recall Vaibhav’s scene, so let us help you.

In Ghajini, there’s a scene where Aamir Khan (pretending as a struggling actor) meets Asin in Mumbai’s market. It’s there when the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor comes asking for a small role to Asin and she gives him the option to do an advertisement of itching cream.

Check out the still featuring Vaibhav Mathur below:

Meanwhile, recently Koimoi spoke to actor Anup Upadhyay, who plays David Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain show regarding Saumya Tandon’s replacement.

We asked the actor about shooting amid the pandemic and whether Nehha is entering the show or not. When asked about resuming the shoot after 3 months and the precautions are taken, Anup shared, “We are shooting with all precautions. We use sanitizers and masks. Whenever we have scenes to shoot, that’s the only time we take off our masks. Otherwise, it stays on our face on the sets. They have taken care of everything as it is a matter of everyone’s health. Every room gets sanitized every day. Our producers have been providing us with anything we need.”

Is Nehha Pendse replacing Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabi? Anup Upadhyay said he is not aware of any such changes. He shared, “I have no idea whether Nehha Pendse is entering the show or not. I have not heard anything about it. I have worked with Nehha earlier in a show called ‘May I come in Madam’. It was a good experience. She is a good and known artist.”

