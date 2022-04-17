DID L'il Masters 5's Contestant Sanvi Negi Defeats Tiger Shroff In Backflip Challenge!

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was defeated by seven-year-old ‘DID L’il Masters 5’ contestant Sanvi Negi in a backflip challenge.

She challenged Tiger to compete against her in a backflip challenge. Saanvi holds the World record for doing the fastest backflips after she performed 52 backflips in 33 seconds.

Tiger Shroff mentioned: “It was exciting to see Sanvi perform the backflips. I personally believe it takes a lot of practice to be confident enough to perform continuous backflips and she already holds a record for the same at this young age. I did try competing with her, but I had no choice but to accept my defeat. She is truly amazing.”

‘DID L’il Masters 5’ airs on Zee TV.

