In Demon Slayer, the Hashiras stand as titans among the Demon Slayer Corps, unmatched in their swordsmanship and mastery of Breathing Techniques and fierce enough to clash evenly with the dreaded Upper Rank demons.

Each Hashira carves a different silhouette against the chaos of battle, but few leave an impression quite like the elusive Serpent Pillar, Obanai Iguro.

Kaburamaru: More Than a Companion

Obanai, draped in mystery and coiled within layers of trauma, carries more than just his sword into battle. Kaburamaru, a snake as unusual as its master, rests around his neck almost at all times but not there to strike fear into enemies.

Kaburamaru serves as Obanai’s second set of eyes, compensating for the partial blindness that shadows his sight. Gifted with an eerie intuition, the reptile reads the movements of opponents and communicates them in real-time, while acting as a silent partner and guiding every twist of Obanai’s blade.

The bond between them runs deeper than companionship. It breathes life into Obanai’s very fighting style, birthing the art of Serpent Breathing, a form where every motion slithers with hypnotic unpredictability. Their connection is so profound that emotions flow freely between them, and human speech is no barrier for Kaburamaru’s understanding.

A Childhood Stained by Horror

Born into a family cursed by greed and superstition, Obanai’s birth marked the end of a 370-year drought of male heirs. His heterochromatic eyes, strange and mesmerizing, drew the attention of a grotesque Snake Demon. Allowed to grow only so she could savor him later, Obanai spent his childhood imprisoned like a prized dish waiting to be served. At twelve years old, the demon carved his mouth open from both sides, reshaping him in her own vile image.

Desperation gnawed at him behind the bars of his prison cell. Freedom seemed an impossible dream, but Kaburamaru remained steadfast, his only companion through the suffocating darkness. Together, the helpless boy and snake hatched a daring escape, slipping into the night though the Snake Demon’s fury chased them like a storm.

A Flame in the Darkness: Shinjuro Rengoku’s Rescue

Just when doom seemed certain, a blazing figure appeared. The Flame Hashira, Shinjuro Rengoku, cut through the terror with the ease of a seasoned savior.

Though Obanai gained his freedom, the price was steep. The Snake Demon’s wrath fell upon his family, slaughtering them in cold blood save for one bitter cousin who spat venomous words at the boy for saving himself. Shinjuro, seeing the broken child before him, chose to guide Obanai into the ranks of the Demon Slayer Corps instead of letting him wither in guilt.

Shinjuro, taking him under his wing, introduced Obanai to the Demon Slayer Corps. Obanai clawed his way up, fueled by loss and guided by loyalty to Kaburamaru. Together, they rose, not merely as warrior and pet but as two souls woven together by shared pain, navigating a world where death slithered just a breath away.

