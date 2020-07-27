Actress Shefali Shah has penned a poem on the little joys of quarantine life.

Her poem emphasises on the small pleasures of life being missed, in an Instagram post that reads: “Chalo na yaar phir wohi jaate hai…”

Among industry colleagues who loved Shefali’ Shahs poetic burst was actress Divya Dutta. “Kitna sunder yaar (how beautiful, my firend),” she replied.

Many of Shefali Shah fans instantly connected with her poem. One follower even commented saying that “you made us realise what we miss so much”.

On screen, Shefali will soon return in the OTT space with the second season of the web series “Delhi Crime”.

Speaking more about the project, Shefali Shah had said: ” ‘Delhi Crime 2’ is currently in pipeline. It will explore a different case of crime. I feel blessed to be part of such crucial projects, which help in creating awareness among people.”

