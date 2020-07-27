Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Suicide Or Murder: A Star Was Lost Actor Sachin Tiwari Says, " After His Death, A Lot Of People Started Messaging Me..."

TikTok star and Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike Sachin Tiwari is all set to star in a movie based on the late actor. The movie is titled as ‘Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost‘. It is being helmed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta.

The first look of the film was out last week. It’s a black and white poster which introduces Sachin Tiwari as ‘The Outsider’. The actor has now opened up on starring in the movie based on SSR’s life.

About Sushant Singh Rajput, Sachin told Hindustan Times, “The news of his death was shocking to me. After his death, a lot of people started messaging me and telling me how I resembled him. I think they tried to find some kind of solace in me. It’s really sad that such a talented person had to take such a drastic step.”

Sachin Tiwari also talked about portraying Sushant Singh Rajput. He said, “I started following him (Gupta) on social media, and then when he saw my pictures, he decided that I will be the hero of the film. I want to do a good job in the film, and I hope I don’t disappoint his fans.”

The actor further said he wants a CBI enquiry in Sushant’s case. “If there are people responsible for his death, then they should be punished. We want justice for Sushant,” Tiwari stated.

Meanwhile, Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost, based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life will commence its shooting in September. The shoot will happen in Mumbai, and the makers want to release it around Christmas this year.

