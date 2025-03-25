The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw JJ questioning Melinda in reference to the missing necklace, Doug warning Holly and Tate sharing information with Julie. On the other hand, Leo and Javi enjoyed a romantic evening away from all the chaos while Chad learnt even more about Cat.

There’s plenty more to come this week including nostalgic chats, feuds and arguments and lots more. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 25, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to watch the long-running and popular soap opera series on the streaming platform.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: March 25, 2025

The episode features Marlena reminiscing with Steve. Her husband John has been missing and even though she left home to search for him, she hasn’t been able to figure out where he is and if he is even safe. Marlena misses him and wants answers to find a way to get closer to where John is. When she reminisces about John with Steve, how emotional will it be?

Will their walk down the memory line bring up heart touching and beautiful moments? Will it fuel them to increase the intensity of their search for him? On the other hand, EJ and Ava share a heated argument. What exactly will this lead to? Elsewhere, Kristen seeks revenge. Now that she is aware of the fact that he is behind the disappearance of his mother, she is furious.

Kristen wants revenge and won’t sit till she makes sure EJ has paid for it. Will he find a way out of this like he usually does? Or will Ava refuse to forgive him for what he did? How will this change things for the two of them and will this cause some chaos that will be hard to cover up? Meanwhile, Julie confronts Doug now that she knows that he is the necklace thief.

Tate told Julie that Doug is the one who stole the necklace and sold it off to Melinda which is why she was spotted wearing it. He claimed he is doing it to protect Holly from Doug. With the truth out in the open, Julie confronts Doug about it. How will he respond and what will he say to defend himself?

Will he lie and refuse to accept that he is the thief or will he finally relent and agree that he was behind it? How will Julie respond to her response? Lastly, Tate hides his guilt from Holly. Now that he has snitched on Doug, he is scared that Holly will find out he was the one who did it. Tate feels beyond guilty but how will he manage to hide it? And for how long?

